Peru: Executive Branch promotes joint efforts to deal with emergencies

Prime Minister Vicente Zeballos affirmed that the management of emergencies in the country demands articulated efforts by national, regional and local governments.

The government official arrived in Arequipa province to inspect the actions undertaken by different sectors of the Executive Branch to provide immediate relief to the population affected by rainfall.

In Yanahuara, where he monitored the removal of debris, Zeballos said that one of the tasks is to identify locations for final resettlement of people affected by a landslide.

"The Executive Branch's priority is the people. Therefore, we are coordinating with local authorities so that families can be put in modules," he expressed.

The head of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers said that the local governments in critical situation are being identified in order to provide them with a budget to assist victims within the shortest possible time.

"The national government will allocate a counterpart budget to district municipalities that entered a critical phase. The aim is to speed up the expenditure, which requires urgent attention such as the renting of machinery, equipment, and the hiring of personnel. We are on the side of citizens," Zeballos stated.

Additionally, the Cabinet chief announced that a Housing Ministry technical team will visit Arequipa throughout the week to make —along with the regional government— a technical assessment of the situation and will give an effective response through the sector's social programs.

The Prime Minister urged authorities to take planned and preventive action to reduce the impact of natural phenomena.

Moreover, he visited Cerro Colorado and Paucarpata districts as part of this working visit.

