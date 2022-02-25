Peru: Environmental Emergency - After the spill, as of 24 February 2022

Oil Spill Triggers Assistance For Request

An oil spill at a refinery north of Lima on 15 January 2022 caused at least 2,100 tons of oil to flow into the sea and drift northwards, affecting a marine zone 80 km long that includes protected areas home to marine life only found in the waters of Peru

Soon after the spill, oil that had been carried north by the flow of the Humboldt current immediately began affecting nearby waters and shorelines in Ventanilla, as well as the neighbouring districts of Ancón, Aucallama, Chancay and Santa Rosa.

Between the size of the spill and the vulnerability of the affected areas, the Government declared a 90-day environmental emergency and formally requested assistance from the United Nations in dealing with the various impacts brought about by the spill, considered one of the worst ecological disasters in Peru's recent history.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), through their Joint Environment Unit (JEU), deployed a team of response and technical experts, including experts from UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) and the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) to Peru to assist the Government’s response.

The JEU team sought to advise the Government through technical assistance on containment and clean-up, on managing and coordinating response to the spill’s environmental and socioeconomic impacts and on reducing the risk of future oil spill disasters.

The team arrived in Lima on 22 January and began working with the UN System in Peru, which includes OCHA's Humanitarian Advisory Team (HAT) within the UN Resident Coordinator's Office (RCO), to engage with national and sub-national Government offices and support coordination among more than 30 State institutions. The team also met with technical staff from Repsol, the refinery's operating company.

The deployment's experts in oil spill incident management and rapid environmental assessments conducted reconnaissance visits with technical counterparts from public institutions to begin learning about the spill’s impact. The technical experts carried out analyses on the spill’s distribution, on the vulnerabilities of nearby natural resources, on the social and human impacts of the disaster and on clean-up and containment methodologies and implementation.