Peru, Ecuador - Earthquake, update (GDACS, INDECI, Government Ecuador, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 November 2021)

Following the earthquake of 7.5 M that occurred on 28 November at 10.52 UTC (05.52 local time) in northern Peru the number of affected people has increased.

According to the National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI) and UN OCHA, 12 people have been injured, 90 evacuated, more than 6,100 affected, and almost 1,300 buildings have been damaged or destroyed. The most affected Regions were Amazonas, Cajamarca, Loreto and San Martín.

The seismic event was also felt in southern Ecuador where 13 buildings have been damaged or destroyed as reported by the national authorities of Ecuador.