Peru - Earthquake update (Government of Peru, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 30 May 2019 — View Original
- The extent of damage following a 8.0 earthquake in Loreto Department on 26 May has increased, as according to the assessment provided by national authorities.
- As of 30 May at 8.00 UTC, the number of damaged buildings increased to 1419, while two bridges have been destroyed and another two have been affected, as well as a water reservoir.
- The death toll remains unchanged at two, with 15 injuries reported.
- 14 districts across the Departments of Loreto, Cajamarca, and San Martín have declared state of emergency for 60 days. Humanitarian aid in order to meet basic needs is being provided to the affected population.