30 May 2019

Peru - Earthquake update (Government of Peru, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 May 2019 View Original
  • The extent of damage following a 8.0 earthquake in Loreto Department on 26 May has increased, as according to the assessment provided by national authorities.
  • As of 30 May at 8.00 UTC, the number of damaged buildings increased to 1419, while two bridges have been destroyed and another two have been affected, as well as a water reservoir.
  • The death toll remains unchanged at two, with 15 injuries reported.
  • 14 districts across the Departments of Loreto, Cajamarca, and San Martín have declared state of emergency for 60 days. Humanitarian aid in order to meet basic needs is being provided to the affected population.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.