Peru - Earthquake Update (Government of Peru. INDECI, SENAHMI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 May 2019)

Following a M 8.0 earthquake in Loreto Department on 26 May, two people have died (one in Cajamarca and one in La Libertad Department) and 15 others injured. According to national authorities, 626 households have been affected, 739 buildings damaged including 66 schools and 28 health centres, and two bridges have collapsed.

The Government has declared a state of emergency for several districts in the Alto Amazonas and Datem del Marañón (Loreto Department), Cajabamba and San Marcos (Cajamarca Department) provinces. Food and relief items are being distributed to the affected families.

The earthquake occurred close to the 2005 earthquake, which resulted in five deaths.