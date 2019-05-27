Peru - Earthquake UPDATE (GDACS, USGS, Peruvian government, SENAMHI, INDECI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 27 May 2019 — View Original
- A severe earthquake of Mw 8.0 and depth 109 km occurred in Loreto Department (northern Peru) on 26 April at 07.41 UTC (02.41 local time).
- Despite its depth, up to 159,000 people were exposed to severe shaking, 591,000 to very strong shaking and 727,000 to strong shaking and it was classified as a red alert on the Global Disaster Alerting Coordination System (GDACS).
- As of 27 May, one person was reported to have died in Huarango District (San Ignacio Province, Cajamarca Department) due to rockfall, 16 people were injured and 238 families have been affected. A bridge and several houses collapsed in Yurimaguas and 445 houses and several buildings were damaged across the Amazonas and Loreto Departments. Non-food items have been distributed to affected families.
- Search and rescue operations are ongoing and assessments are still preliminary.