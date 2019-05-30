30 May 2019

Peru earthquake: Number of affected houses rises to 833,404 uninhabitable

Report
from Government of Peru
Published on 29 May 2019 View Original

The number of homes affected by the magnitude 8.0 earthquake that struck Loreto region increased to 833 and that of uninhabitable houses to 404, leaving families affected and homeless, respectively, the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported.

Likewise, the number of damaged and uninhabitable educational institutions rose to 111 and 7, respectively.

Additionally, the number of affected public premises increased to 26 (including temples) and the number of health care centers to 38.

So far, two vehicle bridges have collapsed and two other have been affected just like the water reservoir.

The death toll remains unchanged at two, with 15 injured.

Humanitarian aid

On the other hand, COEN said the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci) mobilized humanitarian assistance from Lima to Tarapoto (San Martin region) this morning in order to meet the basic needs of the affected population.

Carried by an Air Force aircraft, 2,000 personal care kits, 500 bed sheets, and 94 mattresses were flown to the aforementioned city, where they will be handed over to the competent regional and local authorities.

As is known, the major quake measuring 8.0 on the Richter Scale hit Loreto region on Sunday at 2:41 AM, Peru's Geophysical Institute (IGP) reported.

The movement was felt in Lima, Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Cajamarca, Loreto, Junin, San Martin, as well as in neighboring countries Ecuador, Colombia, and Brazil.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.