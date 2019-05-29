Peru earthquake: Number of affected houses rises to 833, 404 uninhabitable

The number of homes affected by the magnitude 8.0 earthquake that struck Loreto region increased to 833 and that of uninhabitable houses to 404, leaving families affected and homeless, respectively, the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported.

Likewise, the number of damaged and uninhabitable educational institutions rose to 111 and 7, respectively.

Additionally, the number of affected public premises increased to 26 (including temples) and the number of health care centers to 38.

So far, two vehicle bridges have collapsed and two other have been affected just like the water reservoir.

The death toll remains unchanged at two, with 15 injured.

Humanitarian aid

On the other hand, COEN said the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci) mobilized humanitarian assistance from Lima to Tarapoto (San Martin region) this morning in order to meet the basic needs of the affected population.

Carried by an Air Force aircraft, 2,000 personal care kits, 500 bed sheets, and 94 mattresses were flown to the aforementioned city, where they will be handed over to the competent regional and local authorities.

As is known, the major quake measuring 8.0 on the Richter Scale hit Loreto region on Sunday at 2:41 AM, Peru's Geophysical Institute (IGP) reported.

The movement was felt in Lima, Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Cajamarca, Loreto, Junin, San Martin, as well as in neighboring countries Ecuador, Colombia, and Brazil.

