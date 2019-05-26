26 May 2019

Peru - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 May 2019 View Original
  • A large earthquake of 8.0 Magnitude hit Peru today at 07:41 UTC (02:41 AM local time).
  • The epicentre was located 80 km SE of Lagunas of depth more than 100 km. GDACS classified the earthquake as an Orange Score.
  • There were no immediate reports of casualties or of major damage, only some damage reported in the town of Yurimaguas. Power cuts were reported in a number of Amazonian towns.
  • ERCC will continue closely monitoring the situation and provide the information when available.

