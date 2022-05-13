Peru - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, INDECI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 May 2022)

An earthquake of 5.4 M at a depth of 56 km occurred close to the coast of Lima Province (central Peru) on 12 May at 21.55 UTC (16.55 local time). The epicentre was located approximately 30 km south of Lima Capital City.

According to the National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI) at least seven people were injured in Lima and Huaral Provinces, while, several landslides and rockslides caused by the earthquake event occurred across Lima.