Peru - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, INDECI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 August 2021)

An earthquake of 6.2 M at a depth of 33 km occurred on 30 July at 17.10 UTC (12.10 local time) in Piura Region (northern Peru), close to the border with Ecuador. The epicentre was 8 km east-southeast of Sullana City (Sullana Province).

Up to 16,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and 938,000 to strong shaking. Two aftershocks of magnitude 3.9 and 4.4 were recorded in the area.

According to the National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI), more than 700 people have been affected and 187 houses, 17 public buildings, one bridge, and a road damaged.