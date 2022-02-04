Peru - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, INDECI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 February 2022)

An earthquake of 6.5 M (6.8 M as reported by the National Institute of Civil Defense - INDECI) at a depth of 100 km occurred on 3 February at 15.58 UTC (10.58 local time) in Barranca District (Datem del Marañón Province, northern Peru).

The epicentre was approximately 44 km north-west of Puerto Diaz Town (Datem del Marañón Province) and 100 km east of Santa María de Nieva City (Amazonas Region). USGS PAGER estimates that up to 4,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.