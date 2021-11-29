Peru
Peru - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, INDECI, CENSI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 November 2021)
- An earthquake of 7.5 M at a depth of 112 km occurred on 28 November at 10.52 UTC (05.52 local time) in Barranca District (Datem del Marañón Province, Loreto Region, northern Peru). The epicentre was 50 km northwest of Puerto Diaz Town (Datem del Marañón Province) and 98 km east of Santa María de Nieva Town (Condorcanqui Province, Amazonas Region). Landslide events triggered by the earthquake have been reported close to the epicentre.
- USGS PAGER estimates that up to 27,000 people were exposed to severe shaking, 110,000 to very strong and 1,090,000 to strong shaking.
- According to the National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI), 12 people have been injured, more than 2,800 people have been affected as well as more than 500 houses. In addition, 59 public buildings and more than 4 km of roads have been also damaged.
- National authorities are providing help for those affected and are conducting humanitarian and damage assessments.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate rain is expected across the affected area.