Peru
Peru - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, Government of Peru) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 June 2021)
- An earthquake of 5.8 M (6.0 M as reported by the Geophysics Institute of Peru - IGP) at a depth of 51 km occurred approximately 7 km west off the coast of Lima Region (central Peru) on 23 June at 2.54 UTC (22 June at 21.54 local time). The epicentre was located approximately 10 km west-southwest of Mala City (Mala District, Cañete Province) and 52 km south of Lima.
- USGS PAGER estimates that up to 58,000 people were exposed to strong shaking. Two aftershocks with a magnitude of 3.8 M and 4.8 M have been recorded in the area.
- According to the Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation (DHN), no tsunami alert for the Peruvian coast has been issued.
- The National Institute of Civil Defense reports, 21 houses affected, damage to communication routes and power outages in the Lima area.