Peru: Earthquake - DREF Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRPE013

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 28 November at 05:52, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake (on the Richter scale, VII on the Mercalli Intensity Scale) struck Peru, affecting the regions of Loreto, Amazonas, Lambayeque, Cajamarca, Ancash, Pasco, Piura, Huanuco, La Libertad, and San Martín. The epicentre was located at a depth of 131 km, some 98 km from Condorcanqui- Amazonas. (Coordinates: latitude - 4.44 and longitude – 77.00).

According to the Civil Defence Institute (INDECI) reports, the earthquake caused damage in the jurisdictions of Luya and Chachapoyas in the Amazonas Region. According to preliminary reports from 2 December 2021, 13,013 people were affected, 255 homes collapsed, 873 were rendered uninhabitable, 2,102 homes & 71 schools were affected, and 17 people were injured.

On 30 November, the government declared a 60-day emergency in the Regions of Loreto, Amazonas, Lambayeque, Cajamarca, and San Martin. The government launched a multi-sectorial plan to provide an immediate response to the affected families.

The damage caused by the earthquake was due to the high intensity and depth that affected several provinces in the north of Peru and was also felt in Brazil, Colombia, and Ecuador.