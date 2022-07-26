Peru: Earthquake - DREF Final Report, DREF Operation n° MDRPE013

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 28 November 2021, at 5:52 AM, an earthquake of 7.5 (on the Richter scale, VII on the Mercalli intensity scale) shook Peru, affecting the regions of Loreto, Amazonas, Lambayeque, Cajamarca, Ancash, Pasco, Piura, Huanuco, La Libertad and San Martin. The epicentre was located at a depth of 131 km, about 98 km from Condorcanqui-Amazonas (Coordinates: latitude - 4.44 and longitude - 77.00).

Based on information from the Civil Defense Institute (INDECI), the earthquake caused damage in the jurisdictions of Luya and Chachapoyas, in the Amazonas region. According to the report N° 797 of 19 May 2022, 17,909 people were affected, 488 houses were destroyed, 1,699 were left uninhabitable, 4,203 houses and 991 schools were affected and 3 people were injured.