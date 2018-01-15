15 Jan 2018

Peru - Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, INDECI, SENAMHI, local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 January 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 15 Jan 2018 View Original

  • An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 M occurred on 14 January at 9.18 UTC with a depth of 36.25 km offshore of Caraveli province (Arequipa region, Peru). Its centre was located 40 km south-southwest of Acari city (approx. population of 4 445 people, Arequipa region).

  • According to USGS PAGER and ARISTOTLE exposure analysis, very few people have been exposed to Mercalli intensities larger than VII level. USGS PAGER indicated that 3 000 people were exposed to "Very Strong" shaking, 21 000 people to "Strong" shaking and 441 000 people "Moderate" shaking. No tsunami alert was issued.

  • National authorities reported, as of 15 January, that one person died in Yauca city, 104 people were injured and over 950 houses were affected to different degrees (171 have completely collapsed) in the departments of Arequipa, Ayacucho and ICA. They also reported, as of the same date, that over 940 people were affected across the above mentioned departments.

  • The government informed that the event has been treated as a "regional emergency" (not affecting the whole country) and has not requested international assistance so far. Over the next 24 hours no significant weather events are expected to affect the area of the earthquake.

