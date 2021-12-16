Peru Earthquake in the Amazon region - Briefing note 12 December 2021

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

On 28 November 2021, an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 on the Richter scale and VIII on the modified Mercalli intensity scale (categorized as severe) occurred in the district of Barranca, Datem del Marañón province, department of Loreto. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 131 km (IFRC 06/12/2021). The affected regions experienced four aftershocks – the strongest one with a magnitude of 5.2 the same day – but no major additional damage.

Shockwaves were registered in 65 provinces of 12 different departments. The main impact is concentrated in the departments of Amazonas, Cajamarca, Loreto, and San Martin in the north of the country, in the Amazon jungle (COEN 06/12/2021). As at 14 December, the earthquake has caused the death of one person and injured 17.

Over 5,100 houses, 518 schools, and 71 hospitals were affected (COEN 14/12/2021; El País 01/12/2021; EFE 29/11/2021).

The earthquake has destroyed several roads and caused the Utcubamba River to overflow. As a result, some communities can only be reached by air. The most affected regions are in the Amazon jungle, with very limited access because of the damage caused to the few existing roads. The official number of people affected may still increase as needs assessments are in progress (La República 29/11/2021 and 03/12/2021).