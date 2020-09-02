Peru: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 6 - Reporting date: 31 August 2020

Situation in Numbers

652,037 Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases (MoH, 31 August)

28,944 COVID-19 deaths (MoH, 31 August)

122 child deaths (MoH, 31 August)

Highlights

Peru is the country with the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in the world, is the second most affected in the region and has the sixth highest number of cases in the world, with 652,037 confirmed cases and 28,944 deaths, including 122 children and adolescents, as of 31 August. With a population of 32 million and only 1,686 ICU beds nationwide, the health system has struggled to cope with the pandemic.

In response to the pandemic, on 16 March the Government of Peru declared a national state of emergency, extended to 30 September, closed borders, and imposed a mandatory national quarantine, extended to 30 June. These actions have been complemented by various health regulations, the “I Learn at Home” public education strategy, social protection measures and an economic stimulus package.

However, Peru’s National Institute of Statistics and Informatics reported a 30 per cent GDP contraction in August. This increases the risks faced by the most vulnerable, especially women and girls, families living in poverty whose livelihoods have been impacted by the quarantine, indigenous communities with limited access to health services, and migrants and displaced people in overcrowded living conditions with limited local support networks. The harsh economic impact and some discontent with the response have led to two cabinet changes.

UNICEF’s response strategy has focused on helping ensure children’s rights are being fulfilled. Since the start of the emergency, some of the main results include:

• On UNICEF social media, information and messages on COVID-19 had a reach of 16,950,692, and 427,253 engagements.

• UNICEF's C4D informative material for mothers and health professionals had significant reach in MoH’s digital platforms, with up to 3.9 million in a single post • Two of three webinars promoting behavior changes among ECD service providers with the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion.

• 400 Venezuelan households received the first of three rounds cash transfers, reaching 1,519 beneficiaries (500 women, 374 men, 280 girls and 365 boys, of which 107 were pregnant or lactating women).

• Delivery of hygiene kits benefitted 32,599 people, among them 9,682 girls and 10,566 boys. This includes 28,878 people in indigenous communities in the Amazon, 140 migrants and refugees, and 3,581 children and adolescents in residential care facilities and juvenile deprivation of liberty centres.

• 160,402 children continue to access home-based education thanks to UNICEF pedagogic support to teachers and content developers.

• Seven videos with socioemotional support and tips for families as a part of the “I Learn at Home” public education strategy have been viewed 13,149 times and will be broadcast on TV.

• High-level technical assistance to the education and sanitation sectors resulted in the approval of a school reopening protocol to ensure a safe return.

• Guidelines to ensure safe reopening of primary health services benefitted 2,644 women and 2,537 children (1,358 girls, 1,179 boys) in four prioritized districts, including 101 migrants and refugees.

• Participation in interagency studies about the socioeconomic impact of COVID on children and migrants, and generation of evidence on monetary child poverty and on the impact of the State's intervention.