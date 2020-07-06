Peru: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4 - Reporting Period: 30 June 2020

Highlights

Peru is the second country in the region most affected by COVID-19, with 285,213 confirmed cases and 9,677 deaths, including 42 children and adolescents, as of 30 June. With a population of 32 million and only 1,336 ICU beds nationwide, the health system has struggled to cope with the pandemic in the most severely affected subnational regions.

In response to the pandemic, on 16 March the Government of Peru declared a national state of emergency, extended to 7 September, closed borders, and imposed a mandatory national quarantine, extended to 30 June. These actions have been complemented by various health regulations, the “I Learn at Home” public education strategy, social protection measures and an economic stimulus package.

However, in its June Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank forecast a 12 per cent GDP contraction in 2020, and a 7 per cent recovery in 2021 for Peru. This increases the risks faced by the most vulnerable, especially women and girls, families living in poverty, whose livelihoods have been impacted by the quarantine, indigenous communities with limited access to health services, and migrants and displaced people mostly living in overcrowded conditions and with limited local support networks. Between 16 March and 31 May, 2,021 children and adolescents and 3,191 women received services for reported physical, psychological, sexual and economic violence.

UNICEF’s response strategy has focused on helping ensure children’s rights are being fulfilled. Since the start of the emergency on 16 March, some of the main results include:

• Delivery of 1,140 hygiene kits benefitting 4,735 indigenous people in the Amazon and Venezuelan migrant and refugee children in shelters.

• Information on COVID-19 posted on social media has had a reach of 16,320,093, 418,730 in engagement, and 3,517,142 video views.

• COVID-19 prevention messages were disseminated in 25 indigenous communities in the Amazon, granting 4,595 people access to culturally relevant content in their native Shipibo-Konibo language.

• 145,628 children accessed home-based education thanks to UNICEf’s pedagogic support to teachers and content developers.

• Ongoing high-level technical assistance to the education and sanitation sectors in the formulation of the strategic school reopening plan to ensure safe post-COVID conditions

• Continuous work with the Ministry of Health in the development of guidelines to ensure safe post-COVID-19 reopening of primary health services, including bio-safety elements and management guidelines. 122 women and 525 children benefitted from the reopening of one health establishment in Loreto.

• Interagency coordination to generate evidence and disseminate information on the socioeconomic impact of COVID on children, adolescents and their families, especially those living in poverty and vulnerability. Advocacy at the subnational level to address challenges brought by COVID-19 to poor and vulnerable households.

• Six videos with socioemotional support and tips for families as a part of the “I Learn at Home” public education strategy, published on the Ministry of Education’s YouTube channel, getting a total of 3,120 video views.