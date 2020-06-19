Peru: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 3 - Reporting Period: 1 - 15 June 2020

Highlights

Peru is the second country in the region most affected by COVID-19, with 229,736 confirmed cases and 6,688 deaths as of 15 June. With a population of 32 million and only 1,290 ICU beds nationwide, the health system has struggled to cope with the pandemic in most heavily affected regions.

In response to the pandemic, on 16 March the Government of Peru declared a national state of emergency, extended to 7 September, closed borders, and imposed a mandatory national quarantine, extended to 30 June. These actions have been complemented by various health regulations, the “I Learn at Home” public education strategy, social protection measures and an economic stimulus package.

However, in its June Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank forecast a 12 per cent GDP contraction in 2020, and a 7 per cent recovery in 2021 for Peru. This increases the risks faced by the most vulnerable, especially women and girls, families living in poverty, whose livelihoods have been impacted by the quarantine, indigenous communities with limited access to health services, and migrants and displaced people mostly living in overcrowded conditions and with limited local support networks.

UNICEF’s response strategy has focused on helping ensure children’s rights are being fulfilled. During the reporting period, some of the main results include:

• Delivery of 555 hygiene kits to 2,172 indigenous people in the Amazon

• Dissemination of risk prevention communication materials to 19 indigenous communities in the Amazon, with culturally relevant content in their native Shipibo-Konibo language

• Groundbreaking, high-level technical assistance to the health, education and sanitation sectors in the development of guidelines to ensure safe post-COVID19 reopening of primary health and education services, including bio-safety elements, management guidelines and pedagogical aspects

• Making visible the socioeconomic impact of COVID on children and adolescents and their families, especially those living in poverty and vulnerability, through evidence generation initiatives and dissemination of information on this regard, as well as advocating efforts at the subnational level to address challenges brought by COVID-19 to poor and vulnerable households.

• Three videos with socioemotional support and tips for families as a part of the “I Learn at Home” strategy, published on the Ministry of Education’s YouTube channel, getting 1,109 video views between 4 and 15 June