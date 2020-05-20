Peru: Covid-19 Situation, Factsheet Nº7 (15 May, 2020)

Context

The number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise with some 4,000 new positive cases reported each day, reaching some 84,500 and amounting to around 2,400 deaths so far. Lima still holds most cases, with over 54,000.

Access to public transportation, including taxis, has been reduced, making it extremely difficult to support and transport vulnerable protection cases in some areas, particularly in Arequipa. Some refugees and migrants have to walk or use informal transportation.

The Government has implemented a bonus of S/760 (USD 220 approx.) aimed to support some 840,000 households in poverty and extreme poverty in rural areas, amounting to over 6 million households so far, which is not applicable to refugee and migrant families in these communities.