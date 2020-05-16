Peru: Covid-19 Situation, Factsheet Nº6 (8 May, 2020)

CONTEXT

The country has seen an increase of some 3,000 COVID-19 cases a day reaching over 58,000 and amounting to 1,620 deaths so far, which ranks Peru number 13 globally — one position higher than last week. The northern regions of Iquitos, Lambayeque, Loreto and Piura, are still the most affected, while Lima holds the highest number of positive cases.

The quarantine period has been extended until 24 May. Yet, a four-phase plan was announced to resume some business activities to be implemented in four months. The first phase started on 4 May, allowing sectors such as commerce, industry, mining, construction, tourism and services to gradually operate. The plan will be in force as long as the results are not in detriment to the progress so far achieved in flattening the curve.

The Labour Ministry announced that persons with pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes and obesity, as well as people over the age of 60 will not resume activities until the pandemic is over for being rendered as vulnerable populations.