Peru: Covid-19 Situation, Factsheet Nº17 (30 November, 2020)

Context

Francisco Sagasti was elected and appointed Peru’s interim President by Congress on 15 November after the impeachment of President Vizcarra on 9 November and subsequent appointment of Manuel Merino as interim President. These changes unleashed nationwide protests, which left dozens of injured and two deaths. International bodies expressed their concerns regarding the arbitrary use of force in Peru during protests and a mission of the United Nations for Human Rights in South America was deployed in the country to assess the impact of the political crisis and the alleged abuse of force during the demonstrations.

On 18 November, Sagasti introduced his new Cabinet. UNHCR has already held meetings with the new authorities from relevant Ministries to confirm their support and brief them on the situation as required, to ensure the most vulnerable refugees and migrants have access to quality services through public systems.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases has amounted to 960,370 so far with a steady decline that places Peru in the twelfth position globally and sixth in the region. Yet, the country remains first in the number of deaths per capita with over 35,920. As preventive measures, the Government has extended the National Health State of Emergency until 6 March 2021, as well as the extension of telework until July 2021, and banned social, political and cultural gatherings. Access to the beaches has also been restricted during weekends, while the nightly curfew continues to be in force from midnight to 4:00 a.m.