Peru: Covid-19 Situation, Factsheet Nº10 (12 June, 2020)

Context

The Government of Peru has extended the state of Emergency until 7 September, which will amount to over 170 days since the start, making Peru’s Emergency period one of the longest in the world. Positive COVID-19 cases have amounted thus far to some 215,000 with over 6,100 deaths, placing Peru number eight in the global COVID-19 ranking.

Due to a shortage in oxygen provision at hospitals, the Government announced an investment of S/97.8M (approximately USD28.2M) by Decree to offer an immediate response to patients in need. Some 30 activities were resumed under the Government’s Reactivation Plan, while the President of the Council of Ministers highlighted public investment as the greatest engine to reactivate the economy in the country for post-COVID-19 responses.