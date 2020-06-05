Peru: COVID-19 Response Progress Report No. 2 - Reporting Period: April – 31 May 2020

Highlights

Peru is the second country in the region most affected by COVID-19, with 164,476 confirmed cases and 4,506 deaths as of 30 May a. With a population of 32 million and only 1,200 ICU beds nationwide b – up 1,100 from the start of the pandemic –, the health system has struggled to cope with the pandemic, especially in the capital and in the Amazonian region.

UNICEF’s response has sought to address the main needs of the government to ensure the protection of child and adolescent rights:

• Thanks to UNICEF support, 245 out of 2181 adolescents (11.2%) left juvenile deprivation of liberty centres between 16 March and 21 May.

• Health guidelines on the provision of the comprehensive health care model for rural and dispersed indigenous communities in the context of COVID-19, developed in collaboration with the MoH, were approved on 21 May – RM No. 308-2020-MINSA.

• Technical assistance to the Ministry of Education (MoE) in developing educational content for their distance-learning radio programs in rural areas reached 130,615 children.

• UNICEF distributed hygiene kits to 235 families in indigenous communities in Ucayali, as well as informative banners and audios in the native Shipibo Konibo tongue to be played in their loudspeakers.

• Since the start of the pandemic, UNICEF's COVID-19 messages on social media have had a total digital reach of 40.6 million, with over 400,000 interactions and 770,152 video views.

• As a part of the Mission Possible campaign with ATV, Peru's second largest media group, UNICEF specialists and adolescents participated in TV interviews highlighting health, education, protection and socio- economic impacts of COVID-19 on children in Peru, as well as practical advice for parents and caregivers. The campaign had 159 media pickups and $1,355,475.89 in free press, and raised over $140,000.

Situation overview and needs

COVID-19 has upended the lives of children, adolescents and their families. On 6 March, Peru’s first case was confirmed. In response, the Government declared a national state of emergency, closed borders and imposed a mandatory national quarantine, started on 16 March and extended to 30 June. These actions are complemented by various health regulations, the “I Learn at Home” public education strategy, social protection measures and an economic stimulus package.

However, the estimated economic downturn ranges between 6.5 and 15%, as estimated by the IMF and the Peruvian Economics Institute, while 35% of a households have not been receiving income since the start of the pandemic . This has generated over 160,000 Peruvian citizens returning to their regions of origin b, many of them on foot, and 30,000 Venezuelan migrants and refugees reportedly returning to their country c.

While the pandemic affects everyone, it risks amplifying existing inequities:

• Women and girls are taking on increased domestic burdens. Confined at home, they are also at greater risk of violence.

• Families living in poverty, many relying on informal work, have abruptly lost their income, hampering quarantine compliance and increasing their risk of exposure.

• Indigenous communities, especially in the Amazon, have limited access to hygiene items and quality services, including water, health and connection to Internet, TV or radio.

• Migrants and displaced people are more likely to live in overcrowded homes and have limited access social protection measures.