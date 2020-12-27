Peru: Coronavirus cases total 1,005,546; 941,668 have been discharged

The number of citizens infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rose to 1,005,546 and the death toll reached 37,368 in Peru as of December 24 at 10:00 p.m. (local time), the Ministry of Health (Minsa) has confirmed.

4,441,381 samples tested negative for COVID-19 —out of a total of 5,446,927.

It must be noted that 941,668 people have been discharged and declared healthy. Other 4,171 were hospitalized.

Minsa is the official source of authorized information on coronavirus in the South American country. Thus, the content circulating in social media and other unofficial networks should not be deemed as true.

Minsa recommends that people should take the following preventive measures:

• Wear a face mask / and a face shield when using public transportation.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Cover your nose and mouth with your forearm or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

• Avoid close contact with people who have respiratory illnesses.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.