Peru: Brief Note - Findings and Recommendations from Protection Monitoring Exercise, October 2020 - February 2021

Introduction

From October 2020 to February 2021, as part of its integrated protection response, the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and Encuentros Servicio Jesuita a Migrantes (hereinafter Encuentros) have conducted a total of 429 household protection monitoring interviews with Venezuelan displaced population living in the districts of San Juan de Lurigancho and San Juan de Miraflores of Metropolitan Lima. With a total of 1,384 assessed displaced persons, the results of this monitoring have especially reinforced the Individualised Protection Assistance (IPA) and referral components of the protection intervention and it has allowed to identify risk patterns across the population to inform the next phase of the project and the overall humanitarian response in Lima. The results and findings of the protection monitoring are presented below. Main findings of the protection monitoring exercise can be visualised at this link.

In anticipation of upcoming challenges, it is important to remember that Peru ranks as the second-largest recipient of Venezuelan displaced population after Colombia, and the largest host of Venezuelan asylum seekers worldwide. Predictions by UNHCR and IOM project the total displaced population in the country will reach 1.17 million by the end of 2021.