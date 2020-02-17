Peru, Bolivia - Severe weather (Government of Peru, SENAMHI Peru, SENAMHI Bolivia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 February 2020)

Heavy rain and mudslides has been affecting south Peru and west Bolivia, leading to casualties. In Peru, the worst affected area is Fajardo Province (Ayacucho Department, south-east Peru), where one person died, and 2 people are missing after a mudslide in Vilcanchos District. National authorities report damage to 10 houses, one school and one health centre. Rescue operations have been hindered by damage to main roads.

In Bolivia, 10 municipalities in La Paz Department (central-west Bolivia) have declared a state of emergency. According to media reports, 11 people were injured in Cotahuma Municipality and more than 33 houses and 800 hectares of crops destroyed in Luribay Municipality, leaving 500 families affected. The overflow of the Sapahaqui River has isolated several communities.