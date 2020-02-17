17 Feb 2020

Peru, Bolivia - Severe weather (Government of Peru, SENAMHI Peru, SENAMHI Bolivia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 Feb 2020 View Original

  • Heavy rain and mudslides has been affecting south Peru and west Bolivia, leading to casualties. In Peru, the worst affected area is Fajardo Province (Ayacucho Department, south-east Peru), where one person died, and 2 people are missing after a mudslide in Vilcanchos District. National authorities report damage to 10 houses, one school and one health centre. Rescue operations have been hindered by damage to main roads.

  • In Bolivia, 10 municipalities in La Paz Department (central-west Bolivia) have declared a state of emergency. According to media reports, 11 people were injured in Cotahuma Municipality and more than 33 houses and 800 hectares of crops destroyed in Luribay Municipality, leaving 500 families affected. The overflow of the Sapahaqui River has isolated several communities.

  • Drier conditions are expected over Ayacucho Department, Peru, while moderate rain and thunderstorms are forecast in central-east Bolivia from 18-19 February.

