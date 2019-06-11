11 Jun 2019

Peru: Aid delivered to most vulnerable citizens in Ayacucho

Report
from Government of Peru
Published on 05 Jun 2019 View Original

La Mar (Ayacucho region), Jun. 5.

Peru's Ayacucho Region Deputy Governor Gloria Falconi —alongside Ayacucho's Civil Defense Deputy Management's work team— delivered blankets to the families affected by low temperatures in Vista Alegre, Pata Pata, and Wincho communities in Tambo District (La Mar Province).

The regional authority distributed the aid among the vulnerable population of the above-mentioned communities, prioritizing children and elders.

"We are committed to the most vulnerable population," she expressed in this sense.

"For that reason, the administration led by our Regional Governor Carlos Rua is coordinating with the National Government for more humanitarian aid, with the aim of protecting families from the current season's impacts (…)," Falconi added.

For his part, Civil Defense Deputy Management's Disaster Risk Processes Management Head Zosimo Machaca pointed out the delivery was carried out within the "Regional Intervention Plan to Tackle Frost and Cold Spell Season 2019," intended for children under the age of 5 and elders over the age of 65.

Likewise, Tambo District Mayor Alejandro Ayala highlighted the importance of articulated work and corresponding support for the most affected areas.

(END) NDP/MAO/DTK/MVB

