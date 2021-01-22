Peru: 4 tons of medicines and medical supplies sent to rainforest to fight COVID-19

The Ministry of Production (Produce), in coordination with the Ministry of Health (Minsa) and the Social Health Insurance System (EsSalud), sent 4 tons of medicines, personal protective equipment, and medical supplies to the rainforest region of Loreto in order to strengthen its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The load — made up of 92,790 medicine units, 20,000 units of venoclysis equipment, 3,025 pairs of gloves, and 3,000 units of medical supplies — was sent on a flight provided by the Ministry of Defense.

The shipment — destined for the Regional Health Directorate of Loreto (Diresa Loreto) and EsSalud Loreto — was managed by the National Security and Defense Office (OSDN), which oversees the Emergency Operations Center of the Production Ministry (COES-Produce), in its capacity as coordinating sector in said region, on behalf of the State.

The provision of medicines and medical supplies is in line with the Government's commitment to combating the COVID-19 pandemic in Loreto region.

