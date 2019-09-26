26 Sep 2019

Nearly 1,000 Venezuelans who entered illegally deported from Peru so far this month

Report
from Government of Peru
Published on 26 Sep 2019 View Original

13:26 | Lima, Sep. 26.

So far this month, almost 1,000 Venezuelan nationals who entered Peru in an irregular manner have been expelled, following immigration raids that increased dramatically in the north, mainly in the border area, Interior Minister Carlos Moran has reported.

"So far this month, we have intervened 890 Venezuelans who entered the country in an irregular manner, without passing through immigration checkpoints. They have been deported and are banned from entering Peru for 15 years,” Moran said as he led the fifth deportation process of Venezuelan citizens with criminal records.

The joint efforts of the National Police and the National Superintendence of Migrations resulted in the identification and intervention of these foreigners, who went through biometric controls in order to have the goods on them.

Immigration enforcement operations in the northern border area will continue 24 hours a day (on three shifts) in order to prevent the entry of those who had already been deported.

In addition, thanks to the hard work of police officers, Peru was able to identify 800 Venezuelans who had criminal records in their country of origin and provided false information to immigration authorities at the moment of entry.

The 2019 Safe Migration Plan, which involves the deportation of Venezuelans with criminal records, also targets foreigners who cause social disruption, disturb domestic public order or deem a threat to the country's security.

"Go away"

On the one hand, Moran noted that most Venezuelans are good people who have come to build a better future for themselves, and described them as "allies of Peru."

However, on the other hand, he reiterated that the immigration policy would be tightened further against those involved in criminal activity.

"I call on bad Venezuelans to get out of the country because they are going to be detained and expelled. We are going to toughen our immigration policy against them even further," he added.

(END) NDP/RRC/RMB/MVB

Publicado: 26/9/2019

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.