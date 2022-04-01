Natural Hazards Monitoring - April 1st, 2022

Earthquake

Peru

On 1 April, the Peru National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI per its acronym in Spanish) reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake that occurred on 29 March in the district of Abancay in Apurímac. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 12 km and did not create a tsunami risk. According to Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN per its acronym in Spanish), 17 houses were affected by the earthquake, of which 3 are now uninhabitable and 78 people were affected. In addition, damage to 12 educational institutions, 2 public offices, 1 commercial establishment, 1 bridge, and communication routes was reported. The Regional Government of Apurímac has delivered humanitarian aid consisting of shelter to the affected people. The reports are available at INDECI 1 and INDECI 2.