Natural Hazards Monitoring - 9 March, 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Peru

On 9 March, the Peru National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI per its acronym in Spanish) reported heavy rains in the district of Huancano in Pisco, Ica that affected 90 people. The District Municipality of Huancano delivered humanitarian aid and provided shelter for the affected population. In total, 40 houses sustained damages due to the heavy rains. The report is available at: INDECI.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 8 March, according to media reports, a red alert was declared in 10 municipalities in the department of Antioquia due to heavy rains that caused flooding primarily affecting the municipalities of Urabá and Bajo Cauca. In total, 2,000 families have been affected by the consistent flooding in the municipalities of Urabá, Turbo, Apartadó, Chigorodó, Carepa, Mutatá, and Murindó and efforts were made to clear affected areas so humanitarian aid can be distributed. The reports are available at: Diario del Huila and El Espectador.