Natural Hazards Monitoring - 4 March, 2022

Severe Weather

Peru (Update)

On 4 March 2022, according to the Peru National Emergency Operations Center and National Institute of Civil Defense (COEN INDECI per the acronym in Spanish), overflow of the Chamaya River due to heavy rains reported in the Tumi sector, Jaén Province, Cajamarca Department, caused flooding, fluvial erosion, and landslides destroying a pedestrian bridge and leaving 13 homes uninhabitable, affecting 78 persons. In Utcubamba Province, Amazonas Department, the overflow of the Utcumbamba River also affected 13 houses leaving them uninhabitable and displacing 34 persons in total, while 150 hectares of crops were lost. The affected families were evacuated to an educational institution and a health center. Additionally, in the Yarabamba District, Arequipa Department, erosion caused by heavy rains has affected a total of 80 houses, (200 people), and 880 meters of road, where traffic is restricted. The reports are available in Spanish at: COEN INDECI No 212, COEN INDECI No 213, and COEN INDECI No 216.