Natural Hazards Monitoring - 4 February 2022

Official

Earthquake

Peru

On 3 February, the Peru Ministry of the Interior reported a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the department of Amazonas affecting 18 houses of which 15 were destroyed. In total 72 people were affected and 60 people lost their homes. According to a media report, the earthquake occurred 90 kilometers east of the town of Santa María de Nieva and had a depth of 139 kilometers. The National Police force is currently in the affected region to provide humanitarian assistance. A tsunami warning was not triggered by the earthquake. The reports are available at: Peru Ministry of the Interior and El Ciudadano.