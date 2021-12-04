Natural Hazards Monitoring - 30 November 2021

Official

Earthquake

**Peru **

On 29 November, the Peru National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI as per its acronym in Spanish) declared a State of Emergency in 53 districts of the regions of Amazonas, Cajamarca, Loreto, and San Martín due to the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that occurred on 28 November. Due to soil instability caused by the earthquake in addition to continuous rain, the region is at risk for landslides that may cause damage. The situation continues to be monitored by the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN as per its acronym in Spanish). In the district of Jamalca in Amazonas 90 people who were affected by the earthquake were transferred to a temporary shelter located in La Progresiva. Humanitarian Aid consisting of coats and household items are being distributed to the affected residents. Cleaning efforts for affected roads are also underway. According to media report the death of a three-year-old boy who lived in an indigenous community in the province of Condorcanqui has been attributed to the earthquake. There remain 16 people who are receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the earthquake. The reports are available at: INDECI 1, INDECI 2, INDECI 3, and El Nacional.