Natural Hazards Monitoring - 29 August 2022

Official

Severe Weather

United States of America (update)

On 29 August 2022, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (FEMA), provided information about the heavy rain in Mississippi, United States of America. The report indicated that in Ridgeland City, Hinds County, Mississippi, evacuations are mandatory. Near Jackson, capital of Mississippi, two American Red Cross shelters were open. The Governor of the State declared an emergency for 23 counties. The report is available at: FEMA

Unofficial

Floods

Peru

On 28 August 2022, a media report provided information about the overflow of the Yuruari River in El Callao, Peru. The flooding occurred in the sectors of El Guayabal, Barrio Obrero, La Chalana, and Nacupay, among others. According to the report, in total, 25 families have been affected by the flooding: 45 adults, 43 children, 2 pregnant women, and 3 elderly people. The report is available at: Correo del Caroní