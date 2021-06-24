Natural Hazards Monitoring - 23 June 2021

Official

Earthquake

Peru

On 23 June, the Peru National Civil Defense Institute (INDECI, per its acronym in Spanish) reported a 6.0 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the evening of 22 June in the Mala district located in the province of Cañete (Lima). The epicenter of the earthquake was 33km southwest of the Mala district and had a depth of 32km. No tsunami alert was generated off the coast of Peru. Two smaller earthquakes were registered in the early morning of 23 June, both located in Chilca with a magnitude of 3.5 and 4.8, respectively. In Lima, the jurisdictions of Villa María del Triunfo, La Molina, and the Constitutional Province of Callao reported damage to homes, communication routes, and loss of electricity. The personnel from the Ministry of Energy and Mines are currently working on restoring electricity to the affected areas. No material or personal damage was reported in the districts of Azángaro, Huari, Lampián, San Miguel de Acos, Santa Cruz de Andamarca, and in the province of Huaral. Further Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN) is being carried out in the province of Cañeete, the district municipalities of San Antonio, Mala, Quinocay, and the province of Yauouos. In addition, according to media report, a child with epilepsy died due to the earthquake in the Chilca district on 22 June. The reports are available at: INDECI, INDECI 2 and La Voz de Michoacán.