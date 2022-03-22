Natural Hazards Monitoring - 21 March, 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Ecuador

On 19 March, the Ecuador National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE per its acronym in Spanish), reported 689 events caused by the rainy season impacting 123 cantons in the country. In Guayas in the canton of Jujan, heavy rains caused the Jujan River to overflow affecting 2,615 people. SNGRE has delivered tools and materials to reinforce the retaining wall in Jujan and delivered humanitarian aid to the affected families who were temporarily evacuated to the Los Juncos and La Providencia facilities. The report is available at SNGRE.

Peru (Update)

On 20 March, the Peru National Civil Defense Institute (INDECI per its acronym in Spanish), reported that search and rescue efforts have concluded in Pataz, La Libertad following a landslide that occurred on 14 March. In total, 8 houses are completely uninhabitable, and in total 20 houses were affected; additionally, there was damage to 1 educational institution, 1 health center, and 250 meters of a rural road. According to a media report, the number of deaths caused by landslides has risen to 8 people. The reports are available at INDECI 1, INDECI 2, and Campeche.

Wildfire (Update)

United States of America

On 21 March, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported the Eastland Complex fire in Eastland, Texas, has burned 54,284 acres and is 30% contained. The mandatory evacuation orders have lifted, however voluntary evacuation guidelines remain in effect for 2,384 residents. In total, 1,550 houses are threatened by the fire, 142 houses were destroyed, and there was 1 fatality reported. The Big L fire in Hood and Erath Texas has burned 6,000 acres and is 5% contained. There are 488 residents currently under mandatory evacuation guidelines, 1,220 houses, and 1,022 non-residential/commercial structures are threatened. There are currently 4 shelters open in the surrounding area. The report is available at: FEMA.