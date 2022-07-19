Natural Hazards Monitoring - 19 July 2022

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 18 July, the Colombia Civil Defense reported the evacuation of 96 persons in the municipality of Santa Rosalía, Vichada Department due to damage caused by a windstorm. The report is available at: Defensa Civil Colombia

Earthquake

Peru (Update)

On 19 July, the Peru National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI) provided an update regarding the 12 July earthquake reported in Moquegua Department. As of 19 July, a total of 1,958 persons have been affected, 3 were injured, 555 houses were damaged, and an additional 20 homes are no longer inhabitable. The report is available at: COEN Informe de Emergencia No 1089