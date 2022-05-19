Natural Hazards Monitoring - 18 May 2022

Severe Weather

Peru

On 17 May, the Peru National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI per its acronym in Spanish) reported rains in the department of San Martin that caused the overflow of the Panaza River flooding the La Unión neighborhood in the district of Shamboyacu in Picota, San Martin. According to Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN per its acronym in Spanish) 1 house was destroyed, 8 houses are uninhabitable, and 28 people were affected. The report is available at INDECI.

Wildfire

United States of America

On 18 May, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update on the Hermit’s Peak fire in San Miguel, New Mexico. The fire has burned 299,565 acres and is 34% contained. There remain 26,628 residents under mandatory evacuation orders, 16,316 houses are threatened, 13 houses and 27 structures were damaged, and 348 houses and 285 structures were destroyed. In addition, 42 people were injured. The report is available at FEMA.