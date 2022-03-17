Natural Hazards Monitoring - 17 March, 2022

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 15 March, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish) reported the start of the 2022 Rainy Season. Between 1 January and 15 March 197 events related to the weather season were reported in 147 municipalities of 19 departments. The departments of Cauca, Cundinamarca, Antioquia, Chocó, Huila, Tolima, the Coffee Region, Nariño, and Santander were the most severely impacted. In total, 30,600 people were affected, 48 people died, 67 are injured, and 7 people are missing. Thus far, in the month of March there were 1,840 houses affected by the various rainy season events and 33 houses were destroyed. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Peru

On 14 March, the Peru National Civil Defense Institute (INDECI per its acronym in Spanish) reported a landslide caused by heavy rains in the district of Parcoy in Pataz Province in the department of La Libertad. Personnel from the District Municipality of Parcoy have been evacuating the population from the surrounding area and mobilizing heavy machinery to facilitate clean up and search and rescue efforts. There are 6 people who were reported missing, 3 people have been rescued, and 15 people are currently trapped. According to a media report, the landslide buried approximately 60-80 houses. In addition, a 15 March Peru INDECI report indicated heavy rains in the district of La Peca in the province of Bagua in the department of Amazonas affecting 1 house, 4,000 meters of road, and destroying 8,000 km of road. Basic services and 1,000 m of irrigation canal were also destroyed. The reports are available at: INDECI 1, INDECI 2 and HSB Noticias.