Natural Hazards Monitoring - 15 March, 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Peru

On 14 March, the Peru National Civil Defense Institute (INDECI per its acronym in Spanish) reported response actions after heavy rains in Caylloma on 11 March are ongoing. The areas of Pachachaca, Cauca, Huarasayco, Janansaya I, Janansaya II, Capilla Colipa, Condorani, Yapa, Yanahuara, and Quenco Callalli were particularly affected and according to Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN per its acronym in Spanish) 340 houses and 513 people were affected. In addition, according to another 14 March INDECI report, the Regional Government of Piura has been in the process of delivering humanitarian aid to the 375 people who were affected by the heavy rains and strong winds reported on 12 March in the district of Chulucanas in Morropón province. According to EDAN 100 houses were affected and the District Municipality of Chulucanas has been supporting residence with debris removal since the incident occurred. The reports are available at: INDECI 1 and INDECI 2.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 15 March according to a media report, heavy rains that have occurred since 14 March have caused flooding in the municipality of San Carlos in the department of Antioquia. The flooding also affected the areas of Aburrá, Magdalena Medio, Atrato, and San Rafael in Antioquia. Due to flooding, 600 families have been evacuated from the surrounding areas to temporary shelters in schools in urban areas. There were 4 people who were injured, and 100 houses were affected. The report is available at: Semana.