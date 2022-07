Earthquake

Peru (Update)

On 13 July, the Peru National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI) reported a 5.4 (Richter scale) earthquake in the La Capilla district, Moquegua department. According to the INDECI report, a total of 322 persons were affected and 2 were injured, 155 houses were damaged and an additional 5 which are now inhabitable. The reports are available at: INDECI Reporte Complementario No 5737