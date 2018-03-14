Natural Disasters Monitoring: Severe Weather: Peru - March 12, 2018

On 12 March 2018, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rain that caused floods over the weekend in Tilali District, Moho Province, Puno Region, which increased the flow of Lake Titicaca and affected six families and houses, an educational institution, and agricultural land. COEN has conducted a damage assessment, coordinated humanitarian assistance, and is continuing to follow-up with the emergency. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: http://bit.ly/2FxDCMh, http://bit.ly/2HuwVai, and http://bit.ly/2FP6aAd