Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 30, 2019

Official Sources:

Earthquake

El Salvador

On 30 May 2019, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of El Salvador (MARN), reported an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude and a depth of 48 kilometers occurred the same day (30 May) at 3:03AM, 66 kilometers from Mizata Beach in La Libertad Department. There were 25 aftershocks, of which 12 were felt in several communities of La Libertad. The Community Health Unit of San Pedro Puxtla was affected. The risk assessment is ongoing. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: MARN, MARN_El Salvador, Proteccion Civil, and Proteccion Civil_twitter.

Peru (Update)

On 29 May 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported an update regarding the earthquake of 8.0 magnitude that occurred on Sunday, 26 May. To date, a total of 1,147 families were affected (an increase of 620 families since the report on 27 May) and 647 families suffered injuries (an increase of 268 families). A total of 39 health centers and 28 education centers were affected. The report is available in Spanish at: COEN.

Volcano

Guatemala

On 28 May 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated 13 to 28 moderate explosions, with ash columns of 4,800 meters above sea level dispersing 20 kilometers towards the west, south, and southwest. Ash falls were reported in the Seca, Taniluyá, Ceniza, and Trinidad cliffsides and in the communities of Panimaché, Morelia, Santa Sofía, El Porvenir, Sangre de Cristo, Rochela, and Ceilán. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.