Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 29, 2019

Official Sources:

Earthquake **

**Peru

On 26 May 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported an earthquake of 8.0 magnitude and a depth of 135 kilometers occurred at 2:41AM local time, 60 kilometers south of Lagunas village and 64 km east of Yurimaguas town in Loreto Region, Peru. To date, 527 families and homes were affected, 379 families suffered injuries, and 2 deaths were reported. In addition, 28 health centers and 66 educational institutes were affected. The reports are available in Spanish at: COEN.

Severe Weather **

**Colombia

On 28 May 2019, the Colombia Army reported heavy rain caused floods and landslides on the Medellín - Bogotá highway and affected at least 3,500 people in the neighborhoods of La Playita, Cabuyal, Centro, Salinas, Quebraditas, and Margaritas in Copacabana Municipality, Antioquia Department. In addition, media reported, in Caucasia Municipality, floods affected 30,000 people and at least 80% of the urban areas are flooded. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Ejercito de Colombia, Col_Ejercito, and Minuto30 Noticias.

Nicaragua (Update)

On 27 May 2019, the Government of Nicaragua (SINAPRED), updated it report regarding the severe weather in the country; to date, 824 families were affected due to heavy rain (an increase of 480 families since the report on 23 May). In addition, 31 municipalities, 107 communities, and 760 homes (an increase of 438 homes) were affected. Two deaths were reported due to floods. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAPRED.

Paraguay

On 27 May 2019, the Paraguay National Emergency Secretariat (SEN) reported recent heavy rain causing road closures and isolating 20,000 families in el Chaco Region. The SEN is providing humanitarian assistance to affected families in the following departments: 13,407 families in Presidente Hayes, 1,000 families in Boquerón, and 5,568 families in Alto Paraguay. The report is available in Spanish at: SEN.

United States of America

On 28 May 2019, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported severe thunderstorms began yesterday night into this morning; heavy rainfall and dangerous tornadic activity spread northwestward from the Central/South Plains to the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Approximately, there were 48 preliminary reports of tornado touchdowns across 13 states in at least 12 hours. In the state of Oklahoma, six fatalities and numerous injuries were reported. In Ohio, a fatality was reported and there were 12 injuries. In addition, there were significant home and property damage in Celina city (population is 10.5k) and Trotwood city (population is 24k) of Ohio. The report is available in English at: FEMA Daily Operations Briefing.