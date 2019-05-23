23 May 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 22, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 22 May 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Volcano

Peru

On 22 May 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported that the Sabancaya volcano, located 70 kilometers northwest of Arequipa Department, generated an average of 33 explosions per day from 13-19 May 2019. Ash columns reached a maximum height of 2.5 kilometers above the crater and dispersed toward the northwest, north, and northeast sectors. The complete report is available in Spanish at: COEN.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 22 May 2019, the media reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Timbiquí and Saija rivers flooded urban and rural sectors of the Timbiqui Municipality in Cauca Department, Colombia where more than 1,400 families were affected. The most affected sectors were Francia, Buenos Aires, Union de Vivienda, Bella Vista (urban sectors), as well as Coteje and Cupí (rural sectors). The complete report is available in Spanish at: WRadio Noticias.

Paraguay

On 22 May 2019, media reported recent rain and floods in Villa Florida city in Misiones Region, Paraguay due to an overflow of the Tebicuary river where at least 223 families were affected. Several families were forced to evacuate the towns of Mangaita, Mangayvyra, and San Francisco due to floods. In addition, transportation networks were affected in San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú city, San Pedro Department where several communities were left isolated due to an overflow of the Jejuí river. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: ColorABC Noticias Noticias and TVabc Noticias.

