Severe Weather

Peru

On 21 May 2018, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported an overflow of the San Pablo stream in the town of Campoverde, Coronel Portillo Province, Ucayali Department. The flood occurred on Saturday, 19 May as a result of heavy rain, affecting 147 people and 32 homes. The complete report is available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2kce0qV.